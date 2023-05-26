China defends deployment of buoys in Spratlys as sovereignty exercise

Manila, May 26, (dpa/GNA) – China said on Friday that its recent deployment of buoys in the contested waters of the Spratlys was an exercise of sovereignty, days after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) installed buoys in the Philippine-claimed features.

“China’s deployment of buoys in relevant waters of China’s Nansha Islands is an act of exercising its sovereignty in accordance with law,” the Chinese embassy in Manila said.

“It aims to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and operations, and provide public goods for passing ships and countries in the region,” the embassy added.

China deployed three navigation beacons around the disputed islands after the Philippines dropped buoys in five features as both sides seek to reinforce their claims to the area.

China’s Transport Ministry said its South China Sea maritime security centre placed the beacons early this week close to Irving Reef (Balagtas Reef), Whitsun Reef (Julian Felipe Reef), and Gaven Reefs (Burgos Reefs) of the Spratly islands.

The PCG installed the buoys early this month off the Philippine-occupied islands of Patag (Flat), Kota (Loaita), Panata (Lankiam Cay), and the fishing grounds of Balagtas (Irving) Reef and Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef.

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the placement of the buoys was for navigational safety reasons under international law and to assert the country’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

The PCG said navigational buoys are also recognized as “sovereign markers,” stressing that the area is part of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the country.

In July 2016, the UN Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, based on a case filed by the Philippines, ruled against China’s nine-dash line claim covering almost the entire South China Sea. China has refused to accept the ruling.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

