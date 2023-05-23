France completes full re-nationalization of energy giant EDF

Paris, May 23, (dpa/GNA) – France has completed the full re-nationalization of energy firm EDF, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

“It allows the building of six new nuclear power stations to come to fruition in the best possible circumstances,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told broadcaster RTL.

“We can win back control over our electricity production.”

The previously state-owned company, which was part privatized in 2004, was already 84% in public hands.

President Emmanuel Macron had promised a resurgence in French nuclear power more than a year ago.

A further eight new nuclear plants are under discussion, with France looking for more energy independence following the war in Ukraine and sanctions against energy-rich Russia.

Corrosion and other problems had led to a slump in power output from the nuclear network in France last year.

GNA

