Akatsi North NPP Chairman, Youth Organiser suspended for gross misconduct

Akatsi (VR), May 23, GNA – Mr Godfred Root Kudalor, the Akatsi North Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Zakari Nasiru, the Constituency Youth Organiser, have been suspended by the Volta Regional Executive Committee of the Party.

In a letter dated Sunday, May 21, and signed by Mr Pope Yao Yevoo, the NPP Volta Regional Secretary, Mr Kudalor and Nasiru were suspended by a unanimous decision at a meeting held by the Regional Executive Committee on Sunday.

“At a Regional Executive Committee meeting held on Sunday, May 21 at the Catholic Secretariat in Ho, the Committee has by a unanimous decision suspended you as the Constituency Chairman for Akatsi North,” the statement reads in part.

The statement further referred Mr Kudalor and Nasiru to the Disciplinary Committee in relations to a petition brought against the two by Mr Innocent Agblorti, Constituency Organiser, Madam Veronica Ati, Womens Organiser, and nine Electoral Area Coordinators, who have called for the immediate suspension of Mr Kudalor for releasing an audio by himself on their Constituency Executives platform, and a radio interview declaring his support for calls made by some constituency executives for the removal of Mr Simon Peter Ofosu, the District Chief Executive for the area.

The committee have also asked them to hand over all Party properties under their care to the 1st Vice Chairman pending the outcome of investigations by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

Mr Zakari Nasiru, the Constituency Youth Organiser on Tuesday, May 16, held a press conference at the Constituency Party Office demanding the removal of the DCE from office citing issues of non-performance, and disunity, among others.

The petitioners alleged that the actions of Mr Kudalor and Nasiru Zakari were a clear breach of Article 4 (7) (f) and (g) of the Party’s Constitution, which has the potential to erode the gains of the party in the Constituency.

However, Mr Kudalor, when contacted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), declined to comment on the matter, but said he would not give further comments until directed to do so by his legal team.

