FDA trains sachet water producers in Western Region on good practices

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), May 26, GNA – The Western North Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Thursday trained 36 sachet water producers on good manufacturing practices.

The producers came from Wiawso, Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality, Bodi, Juaboso and Akontombra districts to attend the first session of the workshop, which would be held in two phases.

The second phase would have producers from Aowin, Suaman, Bia West and East districts.

Mr Albert Ankamah, the Western North Regional Director of the FDA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the workshop was to educate the sachet water producers on the need to improve upon the safety and quality of water produced for consumption.

He advised consumers to report anomalies they detected from the sachet water they bought to the appropriate authorities and desist from fighting the producers.

He reiterated his office’s commitment to ensuring that sachet water producers adhered to good standard practices in the region.

He cautioned water producers who are operating without the requisite registration to immediately register with the Authority in order not to be on the wrong side of the law.

Mr Kwabena Musah, a representative of Aquah Kotak Ventures, producers of Kotak filtered drinking water, on behalf of the participants, lauded the training, especially on the need to ensure batch numbers and expiry dates were prominently placed on the water produced to enhance safety.

He appealed to the Authority to continue to engage them to ensure good manufacturing practices.

The producers were taken through how to store raw materials without contamination, personal hygiene, and good record keeping.

