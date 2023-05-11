Epixode acknowledges fans support after latest VGMA win

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 11, GNA – Ghanaian musician Epixode has thanked music fans for their incredible support and expressed excitement after winning the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Epixode, after being crowned 2021 Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year, picked up his second award at the VGMAs after his ground-breaking “Atia” single won the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Epixode revealed that last year was a tough year for him but added that he was elated to pick up another award on Ghana’s biggest music awards night.

“It has been a topsy-turvy journey. Last year was a tough one, but we went through, and we are here. The sweat has turned into smiles, and I want to thank every fan who voted for me and supported me in any way.

“I urge them to keep supporting the brand Epixode, and I thank them for believing in me. My new single ‘Obra’ is out, and we are stepping up on promotions, and hopefully we succeed in projecting the Highlife genre further,” he said.

Epixode at last Saturday’s VGMAs was one of the top performers on the night, having delivered a stunning performance with audiences admiring his stagecraft.

