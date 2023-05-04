ECG Tema Region detects 6,491 illegal connections in six months

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, May 4, GNA – From September 2022 to February 2023, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Tema Regional Office, found a total of 6,491 illicit connections activities on its meters in the region.

Tema North, Tema South, Nungua, Afienya, Prampram, Ada, Krobo, Juapong, and Ashaiman are the districts that comprise the Tema ECG Region.

The ECG’s Revenue Protection Unit discovered the unlawful connections during routine metre monitoring that aimed to ensure meter integrity.

Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, ECG Tema Regional Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the greatest number of illicit connections identified was 1,555 in February 2023 alone.

According to Ms. Mensah, the unlawful connections billed a total of GHs 2,891,263.4.

She stated that GHs 2,149,148.25 of the billed amount had so far been recovered within a six-month period.

She said routine monitoring was one of ECG’s primary responsibilities, and that the company had the authority to pursue customers who fail to pay for the power they use.

Such people, she said, would be prosecuted for stealing, therefore she warned customers to avoid any sort of illicit connection, including meter bypass, meter tampering, and direct connection.

“Basically, customers should avoid fidgeting with any ECG installation, including meters,” Ms Mensah said.

GNA

