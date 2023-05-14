Politics

“Do not vote skirt and blouse“—Dominic Ayine

May 14, 2023
Fatima Anafu-Astanga 

Zuarungu , May 14, GNA – Dr Dominic Akuritenga Ayine, incumbent MP for the Bolgatanga East Constituency has advised his constituents to avoid “skirt and blouse” voting. 

That, he said could become inimical to the fortunes of the party in the area. 

Dr Ayine who polled 292 votes out of 416 to be retained as the Parliamentary candidate of his constituency said winning with more votes should be their focus. 

His contender , Dr Emmanuel Abeireinya  garnered  121 votes  and the presidential  and  Mr John Mahama  former  President of the NDC  pulled 412, and Kojo Bonsu  three .  

Dr Ayine,  thanked all delegates and his contender Dr Abeireinya  and his  supporters. 

 He reiterated an earlier call made to the NDC membership in the constituency   that the election was an eternal contest and should be devoid of insults and intemperate language. 

He thanked the constituency executives , whom  indicated had constitutional mandate to organize the election and said the  NDC’s  victory in 2024 depended on the branches  and in 2012 when the NDC was in court it was made clear  and for a successful elections to take place depended on the polling stations. 

Dr Ayine thanked the Electoral Commission, the District Commander of Police and his men for security and peaceful election, as well as the media. 

Dr Emmanuel Abereinya in a statement thanked the delegates and his supports and pledged his support  to the winner. 

