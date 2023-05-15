Delta Paper Mill Limited donates to Tema General Hospital’s maternity block, 86 mothers on Mother’s Day

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, May 15, GNA- Delta Paper Mill Limited, the manufacturer of Flora tissues, visited the maternity block of the Tema General Hospital on Sunday, May 14, 2023, to donate assorted paper tissue products and washing powder to the ward and 86 mothers receiving care to commemorate Mother’s Day.

Ms Barbara Incoom, the Marketing Director at Delta Paper Mill Limited, said the heartwarming gesture formed an integral part of the company’s annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in honour of Mother’s Day.

The selection of Tema General Hospital as the recipient of this benevolent act was motivated by its close proximity to the company’s operational community.

Ms Incoom underscored Delta Paper Mill Limited’s unwavering commitment to making a positive and lasting impact within both its immediate vicinity and beyond, as exemplified through the “Flora Cares” initiative.

According to her, mothers symbolize resilience and love, playing an indispensable role in shaping the very fabric of our societies.

“Recognizing their unparalleled dedication, expressing gratitude and appreciation becomes not only a meaningful gesture but a necessary one”, she said.

“This year marked the third consecutive year in which Delta Paper Mill Limited has carried out this time-honoured tradition,” she noted.

Ms Incoom affirmed the company’s steadfast determination to continue this annual observation, ensuring that an increasing number of mothers receive this heartfelt recognition with each passing year.

Ms Incoom, however, extended a warm invitation to the authorities of Tema General Hospital’s maternity ward to contact Delta Paper Mill Limited whenever needed.

“The company stands ever-ready to provide support and contribute to the well-being of both mothers and their newborns in any capacity possible”, she assured.

Madam Mary Amos, a Senior Midwifery Officer at the ward, expressed profound gratitude to Flora tissues for their kind gesture, highlighting the invaluable impact the donation would have on the admitted mothers and the overall welfare of the ward.

