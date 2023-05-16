COMOG applauds sponsors of Anti-LGBTQ+

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 16, GNA – The Coalition of Muslim Organisation Ghana (COMOG) has congratulated Members of Parliament (MP) doubling as sponsors of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill for their victories in the just ended NDC parliamentary primaries.

In a news statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra he said, six out of seven MPs who participated in the primaries won the elections.

“The retention of the six winners indicate the confidence Ghanaians have in those MPs condemning the practice of LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

“It also indicates that over 95 per cent of citizens are opposed to the introduction of same sex marriage.”

It said: “This must inform promoters and practitioners of this obnoxious agenda of our resolve to resist them with all the vehemence at our disposal as Ghanaian’s.”

It urged MPs to continue with the good work of protecting children and cultural values.

“We still appreciate the effort of Mr Dela Sowah who lost at the parliamentary primaries, we wish you better luck next time”, it added.

