Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Secretary-General meets Leadership of Parliament

Accra, May 31, GNA – A three-member delegation from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) has paid a courtesy call on Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader at Parliament House in Accra.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, and shared with the Ghana News Agency said the delegation led by the Secretary-General, Mr Stephen Twigg was in the country to assess the country’s preparedness towards the hosting of the 66th CPA conference to be hosted in Ghana from 30th September-6th October 2023.

The Majority Leader in his remarks indicated that, Ghana was pleased to host the conference and Parliament is putting in all measures to ensure a successful conference.

He indicated that the delegates while attending the conference would be secured and there would not be any complacency in terms of their security.

On his part, the Secretary General was very delightful and impressed with the state of work and preparedness put in so far by the Local Organizing Committee.

He was optimistic that, Ghana would host a successful event.

The statement said prior to this meeting, the delegation had met with Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, the Clerk-to-Parliament.

It said the discussions touched on the venue, accommodation, security, conference tours and side events.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is one of the oldest established organisations in the Commonwealth.

Founded in 1911, it is a membership association which brings together members, irrespective of gender, race, religion, or culture, who are united by community of interest, respect for the rule of law and individual rights and freedoms, and by the pursuit of the positive ideals of parliamentary democracy.

The Association is made up of over 180 legislatures (or Branches) divided up between nine geographic regions of the Commonwealth. It offers a vast opportunity for Parliamentarians and parliamentary staff to collaborate on issues of mutual interest and to share good practice.

GNA

