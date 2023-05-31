Ajet-Nasam leads SCOAN members to donate to widows, widowers and elderly  

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, May 31, GNA-Mr John Ajet-Nasam has led a team from the late TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to donate rice and cooking oil to widows, widowers and the elderly of the Garingushia and Worenja Communities in Krachi Nchumuru.

The donation was part of efforts to keep the legacy of the late Prophet TB Joshua’s foundation of giving to the needy in society.

The SCOAN’s Emmanuel TV partnered with the church to make the donation on behalf of Pastor Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late renowned televangelist.

At least, 320 needy widows, widowers and elders comprising 120 from Garingushia and 200 from Worenja benefited from the Emmanuel TV Team in Ghana.

According to Mr Ajet-Nasam, the donation to the needy was in continuing with the legacy of the late Prophet TB Joshua’s foundation of giving and assured that more of such support would be given to similar institutions.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations, he explained began, with the giving ministry during the lifetime of TB Joshua, who once said “See your giving is an assignment from God, because your greatness depends on your giving, giving with all your heart to the poor, the widows, the widowers, the orphans, the less privileged, the elderly and the physically challenged.”

That position, Mr Ajet-Nasam said, moved Emmanuel TV Partners to, on behalf of Mrs Evelyn Joshua, had a wonderful time with the widows, widowers and the elderly in the two communities.

Mr Ajet-Nasam said: “As part of TB Joshua’s charity works, we visited the Garingushia and the Worenia Communities in the Krachi Nchumuru District. We presented bags of rice and cooking oil to some widows, widowers, and the elderly as a token to keep them healthy. We know this is not enough but with time and resources, we will do more of these.

According to Mr Ajet-Nasam, “They heartily thanked the woman of God and the Emmanuel TV partners for the bags of rice. And we assured them of Pastor Evelyn Joshua’s desire to support them anytime there is an opportunity.

The Widows and Widowers who could not hide their happiness expressed appreciation to Pastor Evelyn Joshua, the Emmanuel TV Team and the entire SCOAN for the support and prayed that God continues to provide and replenish them with more resources to extend to other persons in similar situations.

“Aside from his prophetic, deliverance and healing ministry, Joshua was known for philanthropic, helping victims of floods, earthquakes and similar disasters around the world.

In a related development, Mr Ajet-Nasa said the Emmanuel TV Team recently distributed bags of rice, gari, maize and wax print to over 80 elderly and marginalized persons in the Naminyila community within the West Mamprusi District of the North East Region.

He hinted that the team would again make similar intervention support to inmates of prisons in part of the Northern Regions in the coming months.

