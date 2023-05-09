Trump rages after being fined for sexual assault in civil lawsuit

New York, May 9, (dpa/GNA) – Former US President, Donald Trump, has sharply criticized a New York jury’s decision against him in connection with a sexual assault.

“This verdict is a disgrace,” Trump wrote on Tuesday on the Truth Social platform he co-founded. It is “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” the presidential contender wrote.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” he declared, referring to the plaintiff E Jean Carroll, who had accused him of raping her in an upmarket New York department store in the mid-1990s.

Trump had denied the allegations from the beginning.

In the civil trial in New York, a jury ruled on Tuesday that Trump must pay millions in compensation for sexual assault and defamation, a dpa reporter said from the courtroom. The accusation of rape was dismissed.

In total, Trump must pay $5 million in compensation and fines.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

