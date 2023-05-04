Chief Justice commissions new High court for Oti Region

Credit by Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 4, GNA – Outgoing Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has commissioned the first High and Circuit court in the Oti Region.

The facility situated in the Regional Capital, Dambai, is funded by the Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development in collaboration with the Common Fund Secretariat.

The new court building has been fully fitted with boreholes, solar power, generator sets and other facilities including registrar’s office, information and Communication technology (ICT) room, bailiffs and docket rooms, residential apartment to enhance the delivery of quality justice.

Justice Anin-Yeboah said the culture of Law remained important to securing and maintaining democracy, and that resolve to provide the needed judicial structures was timely.

The Chief Justice commended President Akufo-Addo for his commitment to improving court infrastructure and said the court environment must be kept sound and decent to reflect the profession and its authority.

He said it was the duty of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to provide access to the courts and that they should sustain the responsibility of improving judicial access.

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, said the establishment of the court would improve the quality and accuracy of justice delivery in the region.

He said the criminal cases that hitherto would have to be trialed by High court in Hohoe and Ho in the Volta Region would now be taken place “right here” in Dambai.

He said this would cut down on the transportation cost that the security agencies incur in transporting suspects to other regions for justice administration.

On behalf of Chiefs in Krachi East, Nana Odamgyemfi II of Akroso, expressed gratitude to the President Nana Akufo-Addo for citing the Oti Regional capital at Dambai.

Nana Odamgyemfi, also the Chairman of the Krachi East Municipal Council of Chiefs thanked the President putting ‘icing on the cake’ by providing the edifice of court complex to serve the entire Region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

