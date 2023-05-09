Build monuments at league centres to remind fans of May 9 disaster—Asante Kotoko CEO urges

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 9, GNA – Nana Yaw Amponsah, Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko has urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) to build monuments of the May 9 disaster at the various league centres to remind fans of the need to put an end to hooliganism.



Ghana witnessed the tragic incident 22 years ago, after 126 people lost their lives in a premier league derby clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak



Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, the Football Administrator said “May 9 commemoration, the monuments, similar stuff should be put at every league centre to remind us.



“When you are entering the venue, there should be something about May 9, there should be a sign post reminding that if you go in there and misbehave, what happened 22 years ago would happen again.”



According to him, there was an increase in hooliganism in the various leagues in the country, hence the need to take these steps seriously to help curb the situation.



He stated that Ghanaians had failed in picking lessons from the disaster, which was a journey to slowing down the development of our football.



The monument at the Accra Sports Stadium was unveiled by Mr. Jake Obetsebie-Lamptey, former Minister of Tourism on May 9, 2003 to mark the second anniversary of the stadium disaster.



Hooliganism is one of the biggest challenges affecting domestic football in Ghana, with the recent one being the attack on players of Tamale City by some fans of Aduana Stars.

