AngloGold Ashanti donates furniture to GNA Kumasi Office

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Obuasi (Ash), May 09, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine has donated sets of ultra-modern office furniture to the Kumasi Office of the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The items include a workstation, swivel chairs, a desk and cabinet.

The donation follows an appeal made to the mining giant by the staff of the Agency, during a visit by some senior management members of the Mine to the GNA Kumasi office last year.

Mr. Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager Sustainability, AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, handing over the items in Obuasi, said the gesture formed part of interventions to strengthen institutions such as the GNA, to help discharge its duties effectively to contribute to socio-economic development of the people.

“We believe in the work of the media, and we know the media is a strategic partner to development.

So as part of our 10-year socio-economic development plan, we are deliberate in building strong partnerships that will facilitate the development processes, especially within the scope that we are operating.

We found the GNA as one of the key stakeholders within the media landscape, and being a national institution, we think it is right to build their capacity so that they will be able to deliver on their mandates”, Mr . Baidoo stated.

He was optimistic that the items delivered to the Agency would boost work outputs of the GNA, especially in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Manager, of the Ghana News Agency, applauded the management of the Mine for the timely gesture and pledged that the items would be put to good use.

He explained that the GNA being a state-owned institution, faced challenges, especially in funding for its operations and it was therefore, timely and important that the AngloGold Ashanti assisted in providing this critical office equipment to enhance its operations in the region.

GNA

