Bishop advises youth to moderate their dance skills in church

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, May 12, GNA – Bishop John Kwabena Louis, Auxillary Bishop of the Catholic Church in Accra and Tema Enclave, has counselled the youth to distinguish between entertaining dance and worship dance.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Bishop Louis stated that, in his opinion, the youth, particularly students and the youth, go overboard when dancing in the sight of the Lord.

He said the proper dance in the church should be solemnly associated with the church’s principles, rather than Azonto dances, which he classified as entertainment dances.

Furthermore, dancing during worship was a commendable practice; but it must be done with reverence, like when youngsters danced in front of elders or dignitaries.

In a related development, Nana Ama Mensah, a Christian media practitioner, has stated that orthodox church practices accepted moderate dances with less energy, however Charismatic Churches authorised all types of dances if they did not display immorality.

Nana Mensah emphasised that modernization necessitated adaptability; thus, the use of choirs, drumming, and vocalists leading praises were methods of reaching out to the thronging youth.

She stated that church sessions should be interesting rather than boring, and that if dancing was a manner of showing excitement, it would not impede them from hearing God’s word.

Ms Lawrencia Akoto Frempong, a Youth Activist, added that dancing during worship depended on one’s mood.

“Clapping and moving the body depends on one’s mood.” When you’re in the mood to petition God for favour, keep your body movements tranquil. “And when God answers your prayers, you must dance with excitement and vigour,” she advised.

“The only difference between entertainment dance and worship dance is the calmness in the body movement. Some churches warn people when they exaggerate their dance,” she added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

