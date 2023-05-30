Accident at Gomoa Okyereko claims 15 lives

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, May 30, GNA – More than 15 people have died in a gory road accident that occurred at Gomoa-Okyereko in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident involved a Youtong bus with registration number GT 5866-L and a Fuel Tanker with registration number WR 2063-10.

Divisional Officer (DOIII) Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed the tragedy to the Ghana News Agency.

He said the cause of the accident was not immediately known, but the Winneba GNFS had dispatched a rescue team to the scene after it received a distress call from an eyewitness.

According to him many of the victims were trapped in the vehicle and the team had to cut the vehicle to remove both the injured and the dead.

The Ghana Ambulance Service and the Police are with GNFS at the scene.

GNA

