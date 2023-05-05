Aboakyer Festival: Chiefs and people of Effutuman embark on health walk

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), May 5, GNA – The Effutu Traditional Council, led by Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief, Thursday embarked on a health walk through the principal streets of Winneba ahead of this year’s Aboakyer Festival.

The five-hour walk, organised by the Planning Committee of the festival, in collaboration with the Traditional Council, was sponsored by Standard Water and Beverages Limited.

Participants include divisional chiefs, youth groups, members of the two Asafo Traditional groups (Tuafo No. 1 and Dentsefo No.2) and opinion leaders.

It commenced at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital to the Winneba Township amidst brass band music, and ended at the Liberation Square.

Neenyi Ghartey, addressing the participants, thanked God for His guidance and protection throughout the past year, while expressing gratitude to the participants for the massive turn out.

He advised his people to regularly exercise to ensure they stayed healthy to keep diseases at bay adding that they should endeavour to participate in all the activities towards the festival.

Mr William Oppong, the Communication Manager of Standard Water and Beverages, told the Ghana News Agency that the company supported the walk with 70 T-shirts in addition to cartons and bags of water as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He said it was to create awareness on the need to keep fit and healthy through regular exercising.

GNA

