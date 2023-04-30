Yinson Production commissions ICT center at Arthur Fischer Catholic school

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Apowa (WR), April 30, GNA – Yinson Production West Africa Limited has commissioned a new computer laboratory to facilitate the learning of Information Communication Technology, (ICT) education in the Arthur Fischer Catholic Basic School in Apowa, in the Ahanta West Municipality.

The fully furnished ICT centre has 30 desktop computers and accessories, a server, printer, a projector, and a remote-controlled automated electric projector screen to train more than 3,000 students in the Company’s operational area.

Mr Edward Mensah, the Corporate Social Responsibility Manager of Yinson Production noted the investment in education delivery in the Western Region which included, the construction of a dormitory block in Nkroful Secondary, welding centre at the Takoradi Technical Institute, library blocks and other such significant contributions in the Region.

Mr Mensah said, “ICT skills are increasingly important in modern society, and our children need to have these skills to do well in their studies and be ready to enter the working world and Yinson aims to support and promote STEM studies by equipping students with the necessary tools.”

The computer laboratory was the second to be provided by the company in the Ahanta Municipality, with the first ICT Centre commissioned in 2020 at the Kejabil Municipal Basic and Junior high to promote quality education in the Municipality.

The Company, he said, also held a bi-monthly ICT class for 14 ICT teachers in the municipality.

Mr George Effah, the Ahanta West Municipal Chief Executive was full of gratitude to Yinson Production for bringing information and Technology education closer to the youth in the district.

He said, the recent introduction and implementation of a course in the curriculum for primary and junior high school emphasized the importance of ICT in the education system and the pivotal role it played in the holistic cognitive abilities of the youth.

The Municipal Education Director said, ” it is expected that people will develop some core competencies such as data requests, data cutting, collaboration among other internet tools for personal development.

He said the age where ICT was taught in the abstract form was over… ” our schools lack basic ICT equipment, such as desktop computers, laptops, projectors to mention a few and Learners are taught in an abstract manner.”

Mr Effah noted how the facility had brought a great relief to academic work in the catchment area adding, “Yinson has secured the good of our children and so shall the Lord secure the good and success of the company. ”

He said ICT in the school would help new ways of learning for learners, which promoted inclusion too.

Naa Opoku Agyeman, the Managing Director of Yinson Production, Ghana said the company was working efficiently to bring into achievement seven of the Sustainable development goals.

She said Education, a fundamental tool for human development, continues to be a strong priority in the Corporate Social Investment in its operational enclave.

Naa Agyeman said young people formed the critical workforce for future development of the country and thus must be equipped with modern and technological tools to become more resourceful.

The Managing Director of Yinson Production said, “CT is very important to your education now …as we at Yinson Production have recognised this need and fulfilled, please treat it as yours and take good care of it for students after you to also benefit”.

The MD said Yinson Production was passionately delivering powerful solutions in offshore production, renewable energy, green technologies, and offshore marine, with presence in 18 countries.

Mr John Agyare, the Ahanta West Municipal Chief Executive acknowledged the marvelous support in complementing the Assembly’s effort on education delivery in the municipality.

He entreated the school to take good care and maintain it to ensure durability.

Yinson Production West Africa was established in 1983 as a transport agency in Johor Bahru-Malaysia and after successfully entering the FPSO market through a joint venture to build two offshore production assets in Vietnam, Yinson transformed to become a full-scale execution and service FPSO provider in 2014 through the acquisition of Fred. Olsen Production ASA and subsequent divestment of its non-oil & gas business segments.

Currently, Yinson Production is one of the largest independent floating production, storage and offloading leasing companies globally, with an orderbook of approximately USD22.4 billion until 2048 and its position as a top tier FPSO contractor is driven by its excellent project management team, industry-leading safety and uptime performance and leadership position in sustainable FPSO design.

Meanwhile, Yinson’s Zero Emission FPSO concept is paving the way for the decarbonization of the FPSO industry and aligns with the Group’s Climate Goals to be carbon neutral by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

