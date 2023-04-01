Wa West District Hospital takes delivery of medical equipment

By Philip Tengzu

Wechiau, (UW/R), April 01, GNA – The Wa West District Hospital at Wechaiu has taken delivery of a Diathermy machine to support the delivery of quality healthcare services to the people in the constituency and beyond.

Superintendent (RTD) Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency, donated the equipment at the request of the Hospital.

The equipment would help facilitate surgical procedures at the facility and improve the well-being of the people in the constituency.

Mr Olinaa Ababaasa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Officer for the Wa West Constituency, led a team from the party in the constituency to hand over the machine to the Hospital at Wechiau on behalf of the MP.

He explained that the Hospital made requests for the facility’s improvement and the MP got them the Diathermy machine.

“What moved the MP is the fact that the Hospital does a lot of operations but lacked this special machine to facilitate their work,” he explained.

Mr Abaabasa indicated that the MP had invested over GHȻ100,000.00 into the health sector in the constituency, and said he was committed to doing more.

Dr Emmanuel Frimpong Junior, the Medical Officer of the Wa West District, expressed gratitude to the MP for the support and said the equipment would augment their efforts to serve the people well.

He said the facility had been without essential equipment like the Diathermy Machine over the years, which impeded their efforts to deliver surgical procedures with speed.

Dr Frimpong Jnr, who is also the Clinical Care Coordinator, said the Diathermy Machine was used for coordination of tissues during theater procedures, especially in surgeries where a lot of bleeding is anticipated as it also helps to hasten surgical procedures.

“With the Diathermy, you do not spend much in coagulating vessels; you do not spend time in tying vessels…so a surgery that you would use like 40 minutes to complete, you can do that in 25 to 30 minutes.

Dr Frimpong Jnr expressed his appreciation to the MP and promised to ensure the proper maintenance of the machines.

GNA

