Bulgaria: Second Edition of LUNAR Festival of Lights to Transform Sofia into Huge Open-air Art Gallery

Sofia, April 1 (BTA/GNA) – The second edition of the LUNAR Festival of Lights will take place in Sofia, between May 11 and 14. The art event will transform the central part of the city into a huge open-air gallery, where Bulgarian and international artists will present 3D mapping projections and light installations, said the Bureau of the European Parliament in Bulgaria.

The organizer and main artistic team behind the project is the Bulgarian visual effects studio MP-STUDIO, in partnership with one of the world’s most renowned light festivals, Festival of Lights International. The event will be held with the institutional support of the Bureau of the European Parliament in Bulgaria, the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria and the Sofia Municipality, under the honorary patronage of the Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council Georgi Georgiev.

Access to all works will be free of charge.

More than half a million residents and guests of Sofia visited the pilot edition of LUNAR, and 14 artists from three continents created artworks that gave a new look to the evening city.

This year, the four nights of the event will offer the public the opportunity to immerse themselves in buildings, parks and squares brought to life through art. Artists from around the world will tell stories, provoke the imagination and demonstrate the endless possibilities of this kind of art, placing the capital city alongside some of the most innovative cities in the world.

“After the sensation that the pilot edition of LUNAR in 2022 caused and the warm reaction of the public, we were sure that our dream of turning the festival into a tradition was on its way to come true. Our experience with similar formats around the world shows that the event has the opportunity to become one of the most successful ones in Europe. Therefore, this year, together with our partners, we have prepared unforgettable surprises for all visitors, so that we can offer quality content for all visitors from the country and abroad,” shared Marin Petkov, founder of MP-STUDIO and LUNAR, and art director of the Festival of Lights International Productions GmbH.

The festival aims not only to show inspiring art, but also to convey important messages to its visitors. One of them will be on the occasion of the European Year of Skills and will emphasize the importance of human potential, thanks to the Bureau of the European Parliament in Bulgaria and the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria.

BTA/GNA

