Ukraine and Russia swap more than 200 prisoners

Kiev, April 11, (dpa/GNA) – Ukraine and Russia have swapped more than 200 prisoners of war in roughly equal numbers.

“We are bringing back 100 of our people ­- soldiers, sailors, border guards and national guards,” Andriy Yermak said. There were badly injured prisoners among those being returned, he added.

The Russian Defence Ministry earlier reported that 106 Russian soldiers had been returned to Moscow for medical treatment.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian prisoners have been returned since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February last year.

GNA

