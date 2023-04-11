Human Rights Watch demands release of former Tunisian prime minister

Tunis, April 11, (dpa) – The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), has called for the release of former Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh and denounced the charges against him.

“Based on the available information, Laarayedh’s prosecution seems like one more example of President Saied’s authorities trying to silence leaders of the Ennahda party and other opponents by tarring them as terrorists,” said Salsabil Chellali, the group’s Tunisia director.

“The authorities should immediately free Laarayedh and other political figures and critics they are holding in the absence of credible evidence of crimes.”

Laarayedh is a prominent leader of the political opposition to Tunisian President Kais Saied. According to HRW, he has been held since December 19, 2022 without being taken before a judge.

Laarayedh, who served as prime minister from March 2013 to January 2014, has been accused of failing to curb the spread of Salafist beliefs and the arming of an Islamist group during his tenure.

He was arrested as part of an investigation into thousands of Tunisians who joined the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia since 2011.

More than 20 additional critics of the government, including opposition politicians, activists and judges, have been arrested since Laarayedh was taken into custody, according to HRW.

At least nine of those arrested are or were members of Laarayedh’s Ennahda political party. Once popular, the party has largely lost support among the population and many Tunisians now view the party as corrupt.

The human rights organization said that there is no credible evidence for the allegations.

Kais Saied has continued to consolidate his hold on power in the country.

He dissolved parliament and had a new, significantly weakened representative body elected. He also introduced a controversial new constitution which allows him to appoint and dismiss judges of his own accord.

