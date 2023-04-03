Trial of alleged child sex predator truncated over lack of vehicle

By Joyce Danso

Accra, April 03, GNA – A 25-year-old football coach accused of sexually molesting a 10-year-old boy at Adenta Ritz has had his trial truncated because there is no vehicle to transport him from prison to court.

Abdul Rahman Issaka, a convict, is also standing trial in another case for allegedly indecently assaulting a 11-year-old boy at Powerland, near Adenta. Issaka is currently serving his 15-year jail term at Akuse.

When the case was called at an Adentan Circuit Court, Prosecution led by Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario said the Prison authorities were unable to produce him in court because of lack vehicle.

The Court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah therefore adjourned the case sine die.

In the first case, the Police has preferred charge of defilement against the ex-convict. He is being held for allegedly having unnatural carnal knowledge with a 10-year-old boy.

In the second case, Issaka is alleged to have sexually violated “the body of the other person in a manner not amounting to carnal knowledge of the victim aged 11 years.” He has been charged with unlawful entry and indecent. Issaka has denied all the charges.

In the first case, the Prosecution said that the complainant was a trader residing at La Nkwantanang and the victim was her son. Issaka is a football coach at La Nkwantanang football park.

In March 2020, during the Lock Down, the victim went to play football at La Nkwantanang and thereafter, Issaka asked the victim to escort him to one Abeiku who is an adult footballer’s house at Adenta.

Prosecution said when they got there, Issaka took the victim into a room, and he (Issaka) asked the victim to remove his under pants and lie in a supine position which the victim did.

The accused persons also undressed and inserted his pennis into the victim anus but accused was unable to penetrate.

In January 2021, the accused went to the victim’s house and invited him to accompany him to a nearby shop to buy something.

Prosecution said the accused lured him into one Abeiku’s house and accused tried to have anal sex with the minor.

On June 17, 2021, a report was made to the Police.

In the second case Issaka is said to have tied and gagged the victim with some pieces of cloth and attempted to penetrate the victim, aged 10 years in the anus.

The victim, however, informed his parents about the accused’s conduct, and a formal complainant was a lodged and the accused person was arrested.

GNA

