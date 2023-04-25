Syrian man arrested for planning Islamist attack in Germany

Hamburg, April 25, (dpa/GNA) – German police have arrested a 28-year-old Syrian man in the northern port city of Hamburg, on suspicion of planning an Islamist attack, police and prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

His brother, who is four years younger and lives in Kempten near the Austrian border in the southern state of Bavaria, is suspected of having aided and abetted in the planning of the alleged attack, according to the Federal Criminal Police Office, the Hamburg Criminal Police Office and the Hamburg Public Prosecutor’s Office.

GNA

