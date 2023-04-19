Support persons with disability to be economically independent – Prof Nyarko

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kwadaso, April 19, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has called for collective efforts in supporting persons with disabilities (PWDs) to be economically independent.

According to him, supporting them in skills training and other businesses opportunities would enable them to live financially independent lives, while contributing meaningfully to national development.

Prof Nyarko said this during a presentation of mobility items to persons with disability in his area.

The donation was done in collaboration with Mr. Edward Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Former Ambassador to China and Patron of Grateful Hearts Foundation.

The items presented included 40 wheelchairs, 40 walking sticks, 30 crutches, 30 white canes, 30 underarm crutches, among others.

It was aimed at extending assistance to constituents who were confronted with challenges in movement due to their physical impairments.

The MP said being disabled doesn’t mean one cannot functionally contribute to yourself and the society and urged them to believe in their abilities to make a difference in the society.

“Being disabled doesn’t mean you cannot do anything for yourself, believe in yourself, start something and make a difference in your society,” he said.

He called on government, corporate bodies and individuals to come together and support the PWDs.

Mr. Boateng underscored the need for Parliament to ensure the implementation of the Disability Act 2006, (Act 715) to benefit the PWDs.

According to him, although the bill has been passed, there was the need for government to pay attention to issues affecting them to help them also contribute their quota to national development.

He encouraged the PWDs to take advantage of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which provided knowledge and skills to help improve their living conditions.

Mr. Kwasi Kyei, former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ashanti Region, pledged to continue to ensure that persons with disabilities were catered for by the government and the society at large.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

