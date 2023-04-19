Christian Women Network donates to orphans, widows in Tema Manhean

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 19, GNA – The Christian Women Network, a faith-based non-governmental organisation, has presented some food items and toiletries to selected orphans and widows in the Dade Agbo Electoral Area at Tema Manhean as part of its maiden ‘Love Outreach’ programme.

The items included rice, eggs, cooking oil, gari, sugar, washing powder, toilet rolls, sachet water, and clothing.

Pastor Mrs Elsie Amoah, the leader of the Christian Women Network, said the organisation sought to fulfill God’s purpose globally by supporting the vulnerable.

The Network collaborated with the CWN Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, with the mandate to improve the quality of lives of women and children in developing countries.

Pastor Mrs Amoah gave the assurance that the network would continue to support the vulnerable in society, especially widows and orphans, to give them hope.

She encouraged them never to lose hope but rather work hard and trust God to supply all their needs.

Mrs Diana Fiati, the Programmes Director of the CWN Foundation, reiterated the commitment of the Foundation to work together with the Christian Women Network to support women and orphans.

It would also support widows with entrepreneurial and skills training to boost their businesses.

She commended Mr Joshua Agudah, the Assembly Member for Dade Agbo in the Tema Metropolis, for making a request based on which the beneficiaries were selected.

Madam Mercy Seshi, a beneficiary, thanked the donors for the gesture and called on others to go to their aid.

GNA

