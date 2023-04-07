Sunyani West NDC Primaries: Mrs Akantoa’s camp debunks disqualification allegations

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, April 07, GNA – Mr Albert Acheampong, the spokesperson for Mrs Evelyn Akantoa, an aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Sunyani West constituency, has debunked allegations of disqualification to contest in the primaries.

He assured supporters of Mrs Akantoa to remain resolute because she had not been disqualified but was still in the contest.

Mr Acheampong was speaking to the media in Sunyani in reaction to allegations circulating in the media about the purported disqualification of Mrs Akantoa in the just-ended Bono regional vetting of parliamentary aspirants.

He explained that the petition against Mrs Akantoa was that she was not a member of the constituency and did not vote there, saying that those allegations had no merit.

Mr. Acheampong was emphatic that the aspirant had been a registered member of the Party since 2014 with Chiraa Emmanuel Foundation School as her branch.

He argued the issue of not voting in Sunyani West was all baseless and did not warrant a disqualification, citing that some former parliamentary candidates like Mr Justice Samuel Agyei contested the seat in Election 2016 but was a voter in Sunyani East in Election 2012, while Ms. Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, the Election 2020 parliamentary candidate was also a voter in Sunyani East.

Mr Acheampong expressed the confidence that Mrs. Akantoa would not be disqualified because the Chair of the Regional Vetting Committee had the power to disqualify, but realising the petition had not much evidence and lacked merit, decided to refer the matter to the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC for proper redress.

He alleged the happenings were a result of under dealings of some regional executives who believed that others must be disqualified for their preferred candidate to go unopposed.

Mr Acheampong said they were yet to receive communication from the Party regarding when to meet the FEC, but he added “we are still engaging in campaign activities”.

