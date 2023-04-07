NDC vetting Committee approves 31 aspirants, disqualifies three in Oti Region

Credit: Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 7, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has okayed 31 parliamentary aspirants to contest the party’s primaries in the nine constituencies of the Oti Region.

For Krachi East Constituency, Mr Wisdom Gidisu, the incumbent MP is being contested by Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab, Mr Emmanuel Mawuli Kaledzi and Mr Henry Sarfo Asamani-Yiadom.

In Nkwanta North Constituency, Mr John K. Bless, the incumbent MP is also being contested by Mr David Tisimbo and Mr Paul Levin Gyato, while Mr Geoffrey Kini, incumbent MP for Nkwanta South is contesting with Mr Narayana Osei Nyarko.

Mr Kofi Iddie Adams, the incumbent MP for Buem constituency is in contest with Mr Ibrahim Adams Mumuni .

Two other aspirants, Mr Ahmed Muniru and Mr Emmanuel Nyarko Dabo are challenging Mr Yao Gomado, the incumbent MP for Akan constituency.

Madam Helen Adwoa Ntoso, the incumbent MP for Krachi West constituency would battle it out with two female contestants, Madam Esther Asetena Mensah and Madam Magdalene Ndemele.

Six other aspirants, Mr Bright Mawuli, Mr Richard Bisimpo,Mrs Jean Marie Formadi, Mrs Alberta Akosua Atakora, Mr Charles Kofi Adu Okyeame, Professor Mark Appiah are challenging Mr Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye, the incumbent MP for Biakoye constituency.

In Krachi Nchumuru constituency, Mr Solomon Kuyon, the incumbent MP is being contested by Mr John Limudal Sanja and Mr Martin Kofi Anato while three freshers Dr Peter Worlanyo Abomah, Mr Fred Kwasi Agbenyo and Mrs Rita Ama Narlyn Wurapa are seeking to become first parliamentary candidate in Guan constituency.

Meanwhile, three aspirants failed to find favour with the vetting committee and were disqualified from the NDC parliamentary primaries contest in Oti Region.

They were, Mr Michael Nyamah and Mr Kenneth Bagyisan Gyimah both from the Krachi West Constituency and Mr Godwin Dankwah from the Buem constituency after the hearing, the committee was unable to allow the three aspirants to contest.

Mr Gabriel Kwami Lemboe, the Oti Regional secretary of the NDC told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the three disqualified aspirants have filed an appeal and the vetting Committee would attach copies of the petitions, their respective responses and letters of appeal to their report and forward it to national headquarters for redress.

He said the vetting Committee was grateful to the party supporters and all the aspirants for their cooperation.

GNA

