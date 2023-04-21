Sofia Airport Accredited to Level 1 of Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Programme

Sofia, April 21 (BTA/GNA) – Sofia Airport successfully met the requirements for the first out of five levels of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Program (ECEAP) of the industry organization Airports Council International, the Airport said on Friday.

To meet the requirements of the first ECEAP level, Sofia Airport has recently created a new operational unit, Terminals, which monitors the state of the infrastructure and processes and, if necessary, provides operational intervention.

Sofia Airport said ECEAP is structured around a set of management practices designed to transform the airport for the long term. The airport will be assessed on criteria such as understanding passenger needs, strategy, performance measurement, operational improvements, airport community collaboration, service design and innovation as well as airport culture.

“Any airport transformation begins with understanding passenger expectations, and the goal of a 5-star regional airport requires a focused management strategy based on dialogue and the ability to implement best airport practices. This will enable us to meet the attitudes and expectations of our passengers,” said Sofia Airport CEO Jesus Caballero.

