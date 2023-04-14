Qingdao is chasing dreams of a new wave of digital culture

From April 6 to 9, 2023 Qingdao Digital Culture Application Development Expo was held in Qingdao West Coast New Area, where famous experts, scholars and entrepreneurs in the field of domestic digital culture industry gathered to talk about ideas and share practical achievements around the theme of “New Application, New Experience and New Consumption”, in order to digitally empower the high-quality development of cultural industry.

A series of documents such as “Action Plan for Cultural Digitization in Shandong Province” and “Policy List for High Quality Development of Qingdao Film and TV Base” were officially released at the Expo, and the Digital Culture Industry Alliance of Shandong Province was announced to be established. Qingdao has made further efforts in “attracting investment and talents” with the platform of this Expo and 26 key projects of digital culture industry were signed on the spot.

The Expo has set up six pavilions: the Digital Culture in Shandong, the Digitalization of Cultural Industry, the Integration of Science, Technology and Culture Tourism, the National Culture Big Data, the Digital Film and Television i.e. Network Audiovisual, and the Foreign Trade of Digital Culture, with a total area of 60,000 square meters, more than 500 enterprises and institutions from more than 40 regions, exhibiting over 10,000 kinds of exhibits, covering the entire industry chain in the field of digital culture.

As the first comprehensive Expo focusing on digital culture in China, 2023 Qingdao Digital Culture Application Development Expo focused on digital technology empowerment, digital culture construction, digitalization of cultural industry, digitalization of cultural consumption, digital copyright, metaverse industry application and other fields, holding one keynote forum, six theme forums and more than 40 new product release activities. Meanwhile, the Expo has built an online comprehensive service platform with high standard, providing digital cultural products release and trade, project promotion and docking, live broadcast on the whole network, meta-universe conference and other functions, empowering the new development of digital cultural industry and creating a new highland of digital cultural industry.

2023 Qingdao Digital Culture Application Development Expo is not only a good opportunity for Shandong and Qingdao to learn from advanced cities and head enterprises, but also a stage for Shandong and Qingdao to show the strength of digital culture industry, which will surely give rise to more “chemical reactions”. As the first comprehensive Expo focusing on digital culture in China, it will create a professional and innovative feast of ideas to help the national culture digital development strategy. We expect this spring tide of digital empowerment for high-quality development of cultural industry to bring more surging rhythms to Qingdao.

