Dutch inflation eases to 17-month low on cheaper energy costs

Amsterdam, April 13, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – The Netherlands’ consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in almost one-and-a-half years amid lower energy prices, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 4.4% year-over-year in March, much slower than the 8.0% increase in February.

Further, this was the slowest rate of growth since October 2021, when prices had risen 3.4%.

The drop in energy prices of 6.5% was the main factor in the decline in inflation. Motor fuels also had a downward effect on inflation, which dropped 0.8% from last year. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages showed an annual increase of 2.13%.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, eased notably to 4.5% in March from 8.9% in the previous month.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

