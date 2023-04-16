Protests continue in Israel despite delay to judicial reform

Tel Aviv, April 16, (dpa/GNA) - Tens of thousands have again demonstrated in Israel against the controversial judicial reform plans that the government has postponed for the time being.

The main rally of the nationwide protests took place again in Tel Aviv for the 15th consecutive Saturday. Demonstrators tried to block a motorway and police, who used water cannon, said several were arrested.

According to media, protests were also held in a total of around 150 places, including Haifa and Jerusalem.

Israel has been roiled by mass protests for more than three months after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right religious government announced controversial reform plans.

With the judicial reforms, critics say the government is seeking to curtail the influence of the Supreme Court and expand the government’s power. Among other things, the government would be granted more power in the appointment of judges and parliament would be able to overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority.

Following widespread opposition from civil society but also from within the government and the army, Netanyahu postponed the bill for a few weeks at the end of March to make “room for dialogue.”

The opposition, however, is sceptical that the government will reach a compromise.

Critics see the separation of powers in danger and warn of a state crisis if the reforms are implemented.

Counter-protests were planned in several places on Saturday. According to reports, the right-wing extremist Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir had wanted to take part.

Under his leadership, a national guard is to be established in the country, which will work parallel to the police and military. Critics warn he could also use the troops against anti-government demonstrators.

