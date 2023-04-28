Profit up at British bank NatWest in first quarter

London, April 28, (dpa/GNA) – Profit increased at British bank NatWest Group Plc in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago, with the bank maintaining its outlook for the year.

NatWest reported on Friday that its first quarter operating profit before tax increased to £1.8 billion ($2.2 billion) from £1.2 billion last year.

Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations were 12.8 pence compared to 7.4 pence.

Net interest income increased to £2.9 billion from £2.03 billion last year.

Non-interest income was £974 million compared to £981 million.

The group retained the outlook guidance provided in the 2022 annual report and accounts.

GNA

