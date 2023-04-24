President Akufo-Addo eulogizes the late Nana Boakye Tromo III

By Dennis Peprah

Duayaw-Nkwanta, (A/R), April 24, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolence to the Chiefs and People of Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region for the death of Nana Boakye Tromo III, the Paramount Chief of the Area.



According to the traditional council, the late Tromo III died somewhere last year, after a short illness, and it was yet to set the dates for his one-week celebration and burial and ‘Dotoyie’ (pre-final funeral rites).



On behalf of the President, Dr Freda Prempeh, a Minister of State at the Office of the President said, “President Akufo-Addo and his government sympathises with the chiefs and people of Duayaw-Nkwanta, as you mourn the death of Nana Tromo III.”



During a courtesy call on the traditional council at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality, Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency said, “the President is shocked and touched by the sudden demise of Nana Tromo III.”



“In fact, the late Nana Tromo III was a close friend, and a true brother and my government is saddened about his sudden demise. We are strongly behind you as you ensure the late chief is giving a befitting burial,” the MP stated.



Describing the late Nana Tromo III as an embodiment of peace and development-oriented, Dr Prempeh said through his instrumentality, the people of Duayaw-Nkwanta had equally benefited from the sharing of the national cake.



“All the development projects going on here, including the on-going construction work on the new fire service training school at Duayaw-Nkwanta could partly be credited to the late Nana Tromo III.



“He was always on my neck, pushing for the holistic development of the Municipality. We have lost a paramount chief indeed because his passion for development was exceptional,” Dr Prempeh stated.



GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

