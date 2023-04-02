Pope thanks faithful on Palm Sunday for prayers while in hospital 

Rome, April 2, (dpa/GNA) – Pope Francis thanked the faithful in Rome and around the world on Sunday for their prayers during his stay in hospital over the past week.

“I thank you for your compassion and for your prayers that you have increased over recent days,” Francis said in celebrating Mass on St Peter’s Square in Rome on Palm Sunday.

He was greeted by applause from the thousands present.

The 86-year-old pope arrived by popemobile and did not take part in the procession at the start of the Palm Sunday service in which palm fronds are traditionally waved or woven into crosses to recall the entry by Jesus into Jerusalem.

Francis left a Rome hospital on Saturday after being treated for bronchitis for three days.

During the coming Holy Week ahead of Easter, Francis plans to participate in and lead all the major services. The offertory, where the communion wafers and wine are offered up and the priest is required to stand, will be received by another senior cleric.

On Palm Sunday, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri officiated, and next week on Easter Sunday it will be the turn of Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals.

There are increasing concerns over the pope’s health. He is also constantly plagued by a knee problem.

GNA

