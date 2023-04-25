Police officer involved in murder case remanded in custody

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Asokore-Mampong (Ash), April 25, GNA – Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the police officer alleged to have shot and killed his lover at Adum in Kumasi, has been remanded into police custody by the Asokore Mampong District Court.

His plea was not taken, and he will reappear before the court presided by Mr Samuel Buabin Quansah on May 30th, this year.

Twumasi was arrested on Sunday April 23, this year, from his hideout at Sekyere, near Effiduase, three days after allegedly shooting his lover, identified as Maadwoa, five times at a spot near the Dufie Towers at Adum.

He has been provisionally charged with murder.

A thick crowd of family members, friends and sympathizers besieged the court premises to catch a glimpse of the police officer turned murderer.

The police had to whisk him away through the back door of the court for fear of being attacked by the angry crowd who had besieged the court premises.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzi, Head of Legal and Prosecutions at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, prosecuting said investigations had established that the police officer after having a misunderstanding with the deceased’s ‘side-chick’, asked her for a refund of an amount of GHS 5,000.00 he had given to her.

Her failure to refund the money resulted in her death through gunshots by the police officer.

He said the alleged act by the police officer was barbaric and that the police administration was saddened by the development.

ACP Blagodzi said the police would do its best to ensure that justice was served to the family of the deceased.

He said the police administration was particularly worried about the action of the suspect since he was not a junior officer.

Inspector Twumasi was not represented by any legal person at his first appearance at the court.

It would be recalled that on Thursday April 20, 2023, at about 2100 hours, the deceased was found in a pool of blood in front of Dufie Towers at Adum after going out a few meters away from her house to meet Twumasi, who had called her on phone earlier on.

Neighbours who heard the gunshots rushed to the scene but could not arrest the suspect.

GNA

