Ghana Health Service, stakeholders unveil community-led response to end NTDs 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, April 2, GNA – Hope for Future Generations, a non-governmental organisation, and the Ghana Health Service have unveiled a two-year project to scale-up community-led response to end skin-Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the Eastern Region.

The project, to be implemented in 13 out of the 33 administrative districts, is expected to reach about 1000 people suffering from skin-NTDs like buruli ulcer, leprosy and yaws, through treatment, management and skills training.

The districts include Okere, Asuogyaman, Manya Krobo, Kwahu-East, Akyemansa, Kwaebibrem, Denkyembuor, Kwahu South and Birim North.

The Ghana NTD Master Plan (2021-2025) identifies the Eastern Region as one of six regions in Ghana most affected by Yaws, with prevalence ranging between 10 and 20 per cent.

It also has the highest number of yaws endemic districts in the country due to the high humid climate.

The 13 beneficiary districts have been recognised as high priority areas for investment by the Expanded Special Project of Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (ESPN), in view of the co-endemicity of NTDs, coupled with poor access to safe water and sanitation.

Dr Winfred Ofosu, the Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, indicated that the project was to boost activities of the Ghana Health Service in eliminating skin-NTDs.

It would support with provision of test kits and other logistics for treatment and management to reduce the disease prevalence and hopefully eliminate them.

With the collaboration of Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), cases would be identified early, treated or managed and in extreme cases be referred for further treatment.

“I’m optimistic that with this project, prevalence would be reduced and elimination is possible,” Dr Ofosu said.

“The cases are there and are treatable, but problem is identifying and managing since most of the sufferers are in remote areas and for fear of stigma, tend to hide the disease and so, case search is very critical”.

Mrs Cecilia Senoo, the Founder and Executive Director of HFFG, said as part of the project deliverables, people who had been cured of the skin-NTDs would be recruited as volunteers and advocates to reduce stigma and boost sensitisation and response in the communities.

The implementation would include case searching, providing self-care kits for wound dressing as part of the treatment, and identifying skill needs of victims to empower them in livelihood programmes.

She expressed the hope that those diseases would be eliminated by the end of the two-year project.

GNA

