Palm Sunday: Christians advised to serve humanity in humility 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, April 2, GNA—The Right Reverend Daniel De-Graft Brace, Superintendent Minister, Gethsemane Methodist Church, Mamprobi South Circuit, has advised Christians to serve humanity in humility and with courage.

‘‘Wherever you find yourself, whether a Priest, Minister of State, a President or Chief as far as you think yourself a Christian, you have to serve with humility,’’ he said.

Rt. Rev. Brace was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday is celebrated to commemorate Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem days before His crucifixion.

The sermon was on the theme: ‘‘The Victorious Christ’’, and was based on Matt. 21:1-11, Philippians 2: 5-11.

The Superintendent Minister said Christians must emulate the life of Christ, who was a King and God, but was humble enough to take the form of a human and servant on earth, and lived peacefully with all people without striving to be equal to God the Father.

He said Jesus’ kingship was a reign in the heart of people and He had saved humankind from the power of sin, the devil and death, bringing them eternal life.

According to Rt. Rev. Brace, Jesus’s sitting on the donkey was a symbol of peace, which in turn symbolised humility.

‘‘If the over 70 per cent of the population who claim to be Christians will acknowledge and live a Christ-like life, Ghana will be a haven for all of us, God in His own wisdom has endowed Ghana with natural and all the other resources that we need. It is up to us to live faithfully, humbly and confidently, ’’ he stated.

The Superintendent Minister encouraged Christians who had the Holy Spirit and desired the work of God to do it courageously because they were bound to face criticisms and opposition.

He urged them to stand firm in spite of all odds, trust God and work effectively to be victorious as Christ’s confident and victorious entry into Jerusalem.

Rt. Rev. Brace said Palm Sunday was significant on the Christian calendar since it marked a new era in the life of Jesus and the day He began His triumphant journey into Jerusalem.

