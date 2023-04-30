Over 7,000 students graduate from UDS

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, April 30, GNA – The University for Development Studies (UDS) has held its 23rd congregation with 7,072 students graduating with various degrees.

A total of 27 students graduated with PhDs, 261 graduated with master’s degrees while 6,784 were undergraduates.

Professor Seidu Al-hassan, Vice-chancellor of UDS, in his address said enrollments over the past five years had sharply increased and attributed it to the Free Senior High School Programme.

Professor Al-hassan said the University needed to improve on its infrastructure such as science laboratories, lecture halls, students’ accommodation, robust internet service amongst others to cater for the increased enrollment figures.

He appealed to the government, civil society organisations, and philanthropists to support the University to improve on academic facilities on its various campuses.

He said the University had recently established new schools and faculties, which would train more human resources to enhance socio-economic development of the country.

He mentioned the new schools, which included School of Business, School of Economics, School of Dentistry, Faculty of Law, and the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Alhaji Shani Ahassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who delivered a speech on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo, said government was committed to expanding the use of modern technology in institutions, by establishing e-platforms for distance and virtual learning to ensure quality education in the country.

He gave assurance of government’s commitment to address the infrastructural challenges facing the University.

He entreated the graduands to accept National Service Scheme postings to wherever their services were needed to contribute to the country’s development.

