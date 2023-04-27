Old Mutual Ghana will continue to drive diversity and inclusion – CEO

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, April 27, GNA – Mr Tavona Biza, Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Ghana, says the company has made investments in embedding security, ensuring its systems work with simplification and modernization of technology.

He said the move was to ensure that skills kept pace with the rapidly changing technology landscape and a culture of innovation.

Mr Biza was speaking at the launch of the Company’s 10th Anniversary celebration in Accra.

He said having operated in Ghana for 10 years, the Old Mutual brand had made a mark for its integrity, sound corporate governance and its contribution towards the country’s socio-economic development.

He said the Company had a strong customer led approach to their technology strategy.

He said as part of its digital strategies to be an innovative business, it launched an automated WhatsApp chatbot to handle all customer queries and enquiries.

The Chief Executive Officer said the Company would continue to drive diversity and inclusion, innovate around product and customer solutions, attract and retain best talents in the Ghanaian market.

Madam Helen Amerley Amarquaye, the Board Chair of Old Mutual Ghana, said the Company intended to use technology to make Insurance more accessible to the wider audience.

She said the Company was also consistently keeping up with trends in order to remain competitive in the emerging market.

She commended the Management team and Staff for their dedication and commitment to the mission and vision of providing service to their customers.

Madam Amarquaye said if a country wanted to develop rapidly, it needed to concerntrate on Insurance and pensions, which are the foundation for development.

Madam Rita Adu Boateng, Customer Experience and Marketing Executive at Old Mutual Ghana, said as part of the celebrations in Ghana, they would be interacting with the media to share the brand’s rich heritage and experience in the financial service space.

She said they would also embark on a comprehensive financial education in some selected senior high schools, donate items to students after the financial education programme.

She said this would be a year-long campaign through which the company would drive major stakeholder engagements to bring Old Mutual closer to Ghanaians.

Major activities lined up include a customer appreciation week every quarter, a regional launches of the 10 years Anniversary, major financial education projects across all channels, a wellness programme, and a stakeholder and customer awards night to crown the celebrations.

GNA

