I am the Messiah for an NDC victory in Biakoye — Prof Appiah  

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 27, GNA – Professor Mark Appiah, an aspiring candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on NDC branch and constituency executives to vote for him to become the party’s parliamentary candidate of Biakoye constituency for 2024 general elections.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, he is the only person among other candidates, who can maximise the votes of the party due to his national and international networking experiences.

The former governing board member of Tapa Senior Secondary Technical School said that he intended to improve the education sector and promote International educational exchange programmes in Biakoye constituency as priority.

Improving agricultural practices such as the fisheries industry, environment and tackling climate change for sustainable development would be among his topmost developmental agenda.

He promised to engage the leadership of the health sector workforce on how to improve conditions of service to deliver adequate healthcare for the people of Biakoye after becoming a Member of Parliament (MP).

Prof Appiah said he would promote job creation to deliver with the youth from the unemployment challenge in the Constituency and stimulate entrepreneurship training.

The aspirant has also announced Best Teachers Award Scheme for Ghana Education Service Staff in the constituency.

He said the Award would be targeted at motivating hardworking teachers and school administrators to give their utmost best for the betterment of our education system.

He intends to make teaching and learning more effective in Biakoye and raise the standard for Ghanaian children be confident, innovative, become creative thinkers, digitally literate and well-rounded patriotic citizens.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

