Nkwanta Cell escapees jailed two years each in hard labour

Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), April 18, GNA – The Jasikan Circuit Court in the Oti Region has jailed three Nkwanta cell escapees to two years imprisonment each in hard labour.

The convicts are Mohammed Kadir, Stephen Asamoah and Danjumah Afum.

The trio, who were recaptured out of nine, who over-powered a police officer on duty and fled the Nkwanta South Divisional Police cell on April 4, pleaded guilty for unlawful escape.

The court, presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, jailed the three based on their plea to serve as deterrent to others.

Kadir has had a case of robbery dropped against him for lack of evidence while Asamoah, who was arrested for defilement, was handed an additional 12-year sentence.

Police Inspector Bright Nkansah, prosecuting, told the Court that the trio were re-arrested from their hideout at Keri, a farming community in the municipality on April 6, and remanded into police custody.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta South Police are still pursuing the remaining six, who escaped from lawful custody.

They have appealed to the public to assist with information that would lead to the arrest of those on the run.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

