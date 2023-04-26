NGO joins United Against Rabies Forum

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, April 26, GNA – The Centre for Climate Change and Food Security (CCCFS), a Ghana-based non-government organisation (NGO), has formally been admitted as member of the United Against Rabies (UAR) Forum.

The UAR is an inclusive network of public and private sector organisations, experts, development partners, and civil society committed to working together to end human deaths from dog-mediated rabies.

The Forum was launched in 2020 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the aim of accelerating and implementing a One Health approach as agreed in Zero by Thirty: the global strategic plan to end human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

The United Against Rabies Forum Steering Group, chaired by Lord Trees of the United Kingdom, sets the strategic direction of the Forum.

Three active Working Groups have also been established with a focus on how to implement the Objectives set out in Zero by Thirty.

The working group participants come from a wide range of organisations across more than 20 countries, putting the inclusive spirit of the Forum into practice.

The application of CCCFS to join the Forum was approved on Monday, April 24 having gone through the rigorous application process.

Part of an email sent to the Executive Director of CCCFS Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen, said: “We are pleased to confirm that your application has been successful, and we have listed you as a UAR Forum member on our website.”

According to Mr Mohammed-Nurudeen, it was beneficial for the organization to work towards improving human and animal health and nutrition in Ghana.

“When this happens, you become even more motivated to pursue your objectives,” he told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi.

Members of the forum include FAO, WHO, WOAH, Action for Protection of Animals Africa, African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), Agence Nationale Sécurité Sanitaire Alimentaire Nationale (ANSES) among others.

The CCFS research, analyses & advocates reduced rural poverty, increased food security, improved human health and animal health and nutrition, and always ensures a more sustainable management of Africa’s natural resources.

The NGO’s mission is to ensure food security, human and animal health in Africa, and sustainable development by promoting conservation and sustainable land use.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

