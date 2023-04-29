NCCE launches 2023 Constitution Week

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, April 29, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has launched this year’s Constitution Week to commemorate the country’s return to constitutional rule in 1993 after many years of military rule.

As part of the commemoration, officials of NCCE would engage the citizenry and security agencies on their roles to uphold the country’s democracy and Constitution.

Madam Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of NCCE, speaking during the launch at Sagnarigu in the Northern Region mentioned issues of security, politics of divisiveness, chieftaincy conflicts amongst others as constituting threats to the country’s Constitution.

Madam Addy said the NCCE was therefore, implementing the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project to amongst others promote peaceful coexistence and maintain the security of the country.

She urged the public to denounce politics of divisiveness saying “We must not reward politicians, who promote violence. Politics must unite us, and politicians must serve us.”

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister said the government cherished the work of the NCCE hence continuing to resource it to perform its duties.

Sagnar-Naa Yakubu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu Traditional Area said the “The Constitution has served us well. We have witnessed stability. It has seen us go through a lot of developments.”

He commended the NCCE for its activities saying “Your work helps us to sustain our democracy.”

He bemoaned the poor funding of institutions such as the NCCE, the National Peace Council and the chieftaincy institution despite their vital roles in sustaining the peace of the country appealing to government to grant them more resources.

