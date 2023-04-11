NCA, Telcos’ short code for SIM card verification, April ending

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 11, GNA — The National Communications Authority (NCA) and Telecommunication Companies (Telcos) will by April ending, introduce a short code for subscribers to verify SIM cards associated with a Ghana card.

The short code, which will become operational after testing has been completed and approved, will help the subscribers avoid in-person enquiries at Telco offices to verify same

On the NCA’s official Facebook page, the Authority said the NCA and the Telcos had already been actively working on a short code for individual subscribers to verify the number of SIMs associated with a Ghana card.

“You just type the short code on your phone, and after a verification process using your Ghana card pin, the number of SIMs associated with the Ghana card will be displayed,” it added.

GNA

