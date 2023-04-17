Myanmar announces release of over 3,000 prisoners

Bangkok, April 17, (dpa/GNA) – Myanmar’s ruling military junta, announced the release of over 3,000 prisoners including at least 100 foreigners, in anticipation of the upcoming new year festival Thingyan, saying it should “bring joy to people and address humanitarian concerns.”

A family member of a political prisoner waiting in front of Yangon’s Insein Prison told dpa: “Three minibuses brought around 50 prisoners out. We are waiting for my family, my daughter and my nephews and their friends who were protesting and arrested for their anti-coup activities. They have not come out yet.”

Myanmar has been ruled with an iron fist since the coup in February 2021, which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi. She had served as state counsellor and was the de-facto head of government. She is currently serving a sentence of more than 30 years on a range of charges.

Just last week, an air strike by the military on a village in the Sagaing region, caused worldwide horror: according to eyewitnesses, more than 170 people were killed, including many children.

In November, the general ordered the release of 5,700 prisoners due to a bank holiday, which included the release of some prominent foreigners, such as the Australian economics professor and former advisor to Suu Kyi, Sean Turnell, and the former British ambassador to the country, Vicky Bowman.

January saw the release of 7,000 prisoners, to mark the 75th anniversary of independence from the former British colonial power.

The military junta imprisoned more than 21,300 people since the coup, and around 17,400 are still in custody, while at least 3,200 people have been killed.

GNA

