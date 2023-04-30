MTN invests $25 million in Ghana’s ICT AP 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, April 30, GNA – MTN, Ghana’s leading telecommunications giant, as part of efforts to supporting the country’s digital agenda, has invested $25 million in Ghana’s ICT AP to help empower the youth.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana made the disclosure at the MTN’s 2023 Media and Stakeholders Forum in Accra.

The Forum on the theme: “Leveraging technology to serve customers with excellence,” was aimed at sharing an overview of innovative solutions being churned out by MTN.

He reiterated that everyone deserved the benefits of a modern connected world.

He said the MTN new rebrand campaign kicked off with the aim of outdoing themselves; saying “let’s go beyond doing, let’s outdo ourselves”.

He said putting control in the hands of customers was really working for them.

He said the MTN Foundation had invested over GHS 93 million in social impact projects and that through this, they had touched the lives of about 4.5 million Ghanaians.

Mr Adadevoh said MTN was on course to invest one billion dollars in Ghana over the next five years.

He noted that the Company was partnering Vodafone Ghana to ensure merchant interoperability, promoting industry viability, which was quite important for all stakeholders as they continued to drive growth in their mechant footprints to ensure that others could participate in ecosystem.

He said MTN in 2022 contributed about four billion Ghana Cedis to Government revenue.

He said MTN Ghana’s digital ambition was undergoing big shifts to reach maturity.

The four big shifts include process-centric, customer-centric, multiple channels and omnichannel.

The CEO said MTN Mobile Money (Momo) now had 280,000 agents and over 140,000 active merchants.

