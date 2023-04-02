Malta Guinness WPL: Mafia Nyame’s brace seals comeback for Faith Ladies over Police Ladies 

Accra, April 2, GNA – Mafia Nyame’s brace was enough to get Faith Ladies their eighth win of the season in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) after beating Police Ladies 2-1 at the Carl Reindorf Park on Friday.

A goal from Police Ladies’ Josephine Boateng and a brace from Mafia Nyame of Faith Ladies ended the game in favour of the homers.

Right after the whistle was blown for kick-off, the security side, Police Ladies, took charge of the game with some impressive early-minute opportunities to break the deadlock.

Twelve minutes into the game, Boateng managed to find her way into the 18-yard box of the homers to finish off a beautiful cross from the right flanks to give Police Ladies the lead.

Faith Ladies got back right after going down by a goal forcing the ball into the half of Police Ladies with their sharp attack and skillful play.

Even though Faith Ladies enjoyed much possession, Police Ladies were able to solidify their backline to keep the game in their favour.

The pressure from the homers was increasing minute after minute with some beautiful passes hoping to break the Police Ladies’ defense.

It was Mafia Nyame who got the equalizer for the Super Cup champions with a nice chip which left goalkeeper Barikisu Issahaku in a state of confusion.

After much effort from the two sides, no goal was recorded as the first 45 minutes ended 1-1.

From recess, Faith Ladies came into the game with a different energy, giving their opponents no space to rest.

Mohammed Mariam of Faith Ladies was a star to watch as she stopped most of the crosses from her marker to keep her side in the game.

The security side also created some great chances but failed to make good use of them to beat the Faith Ladies’ shot-stopper.

Faith Ladies completed their comeback in the 70th minute after Nyame slotted in a low cross in the 18-yard box to make it 2-1.

The homers were still hungry for more goals with Jennifer Kankam and Nyame beating the Police side with their skillful and intelligent play.

After an additional minute of four, the Centre referee brought the game to an end as Police Ladies recorded their sixth defeat of the season.

Mafia Nyame was adjudged the MVP.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

