Let’s continue to be the light to communities – Woe citizens urged

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Woe (V/R), April 11, GNA – Mr Seth Amedofu, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Premier Institute of Law Enforcement Management and Administration, has urged citizens of Woe, home to Ghana’s oldest lighthouse, to be a shining example to other communities.

He said this would only be possible if the citizens would leave their differences and unite to champion the progress and development of Woe.

Mr Amedofu, who is a retired member of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, and an Associate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, gave the advice at an open forum held at Woe Afedome to mark the 2023 Woe Easter Homecoming.

He said the town had distinguished sons and daughters who with one voice, could make Woe the envy of all.

“From our lighthouse (Cape St. Paul Lighthouse), light shone to towns and villages far and near in the past. We can be that light again when we unite and with an all-hands-on-deck approach, contribute to the development of Woe”.

He said the town could boast of rich human resources necessary to lead its development process, but because of their differences, natives shy away from returning home to contribute their quota but were quick to do so elsewhere.

“With love for one another and unity of purpose arched on integrity, Woe will shine even brighter,” he said.

The forum was organised to solicit concerns, clarifications and recommendations from the people to help in charting a development path for the town and to deliberate on matters including the now abandoned Woe L/A Junior High School (JHS), which was being transformed into a vocational training centre.

Mr Atsu Bludey who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said their leaders needed to act fast to save the once famous school where almost all of Woe attended, from further deterioration.

GNA

